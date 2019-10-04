PEABODY (CBS) – “I was pissed. I am like, ‘What do you mean they took your bike?’” said mother Amanda McManus.

That was Amanda McManus’s first reaction when her daughter called, saying police confiscated her bicycle on the way to school.

“This kid was behind me, and we got stopped at the same time,” said eighth-grader Isabella Ciampa.

Isabella and her mom picked up the bike Friday night. It was one of 36 that police impounded near Higgins Middle School.

“What we’re seeing is a tremendous amount of kids riding at cars, going against the traffic, playing chicken, popping wheelies down the middle of the road and stuff like that. So, someone is seriously going to get hurt,” said Peabody Police Officer Brian Colella, who works at the school.

“Let’s try to send a message, anybody not wearing a helmet,” said Colella.

The school notified parents of the plan ahead of the time, and law enforcement sent out alerts about bike safety. Thursday morning – on the way to school – was the test, as officers confiscated the bikes of students not wearing helmets.

Ciampa said she knows she is supposed to wear a helmet. “Yeah, in elementary school they told me to, and they said your bike will get taken,” she said

Under the law, police can impound the bike of someone younger than 16 not wearing a helmet. They can hold the bike for 15 days. In this case, students accompanied by a guardian could get the bike back that day.

“To get out to the parents that we have to work on safety,” said Colella.

“Mom, this is just a copy of the law,” said Colella handing a paper to McManus.

Ciampa and her brother received helmets, and to sweeten the deal, coupons for ice cream.

McManus is now grateful for the safety lesson.

“I was mad when she told me, but I get it. It’s their job,” said McManus.

In the spring, the police plan to do another test of bicycle helmet safety, once again focusing on the middle-schoolers.