



BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots may get Dont’a Hightower back this weekend, not that it will really matter much against the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Hightower is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, the same injury that kept him out of last weekend’s win in Buffalo. The New England defense didn’t miss Hightower too much in their 16-10 win, though they did allow their first offensive touchdown of the season.

Hightower was limited in practice all week, and now has a 50-50 shot to play on Sunday. Here is the full list of Patriots listed as questionable for the tilt:

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Patrick Chung, Heel

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder

Receiver Josh Gordon, who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, was not on Friday’s injury report.

Washington’s injury report is much more robust, with four players already ruled out for the contest and four listed as questionable:

OUT

TE Vernon Davis, Concussion

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Hamstring

TE Jordan Reed, Concussion

G Brandon Scherff, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

QB Case Keenum, Foot

WR Terry McLaurin, Hamstring

CB Josh Norman, Knee

C Chase Roullier

Keenum had been Washington’s starting quarterback for the first four weeks, but he was taken out in the second quarter of last week’s loss to the New York Giants with a foot injury. That may have been a convenient excuse though, since he had just thrown an interception. Rookie Dwayne Haskins took Keenum’s place under center, and proceeded to throw three interceptions in the first NFL action of his career.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced Friday that Colt McCoy will be Washington’s starting quarterback against New England.

