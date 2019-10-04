(Hoodline) – Looking to uncover the best that Kenmore has to offer? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in and around Kenmore Square, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses.
1. Island Creek Oyster Bar
Topping the list is Island Creek Oyster Bar, which offers seafood and more, situated at 500 Commonwealth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 2,679 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. The menu features fried clams, salt cod fritters, lobster rolls and more.
2. Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger, a fast food spot that offers burgers, hot dogs and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1301 Boylston St. (between Yawkey Way and Ipswich Street) to see for yourself. Tasty Burger offers bacon cheeseburgers, chili cheese dogs, crispy chicken sandwiches and more.
3. El Pelón Taquería
Check out El Pelón Taquería, which has earned four stars out of 1,103 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 92 Peterborough St. (between Kilmarnock and Jersey streets). On the menu, look for taquitos, black bean quesadillas, carnitas burritos and more.
