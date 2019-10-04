Brad Marchand Uses George W. Bush To Roast Torey KrugIn his never-ending battle with Torey Krug ... Brad Marchand has gone presidential.

Patriots-Redskins Week 5 Predictions: How Big Of A Victory For New England?The Patriots were given a tough early season test in Buffalo last weekend. Compared to that contest, this weekend's game is going to seem like a paint-by-number for the Pats.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit: Emmanuel Sanders A Strong Option Against Banged Up Chargers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders should be in your lineup this Sunday.

Brett Ritchie Helps His New Team Beat His Old One In Bruins Season OpenerWhen he hit the ice for Boston's morning skate on Thursday, Brett Ritchie did not know he would be making his Bruins debut later that evening. A few hours later, he was helping his new team beat his old one.

Bruins Meet Former President George W. Bush Before Season Opener In DallasThe Boston Bruins had a special visitor to their locker room before they opened the season in Dallas Thursday night.