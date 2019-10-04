EVERETT (CBS) – The Encore Boston Harbor is now offering free self-parking seven days a week for all guests. The new policy at the Everett hotel and casino took effect Friday.
Previously, the cost to use the self-parking garage was $22 for up to 6 hours, and $42 for 24 hours.
“Free self-parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by all of our guests,” Encore Boston Harbor president Robert DeSalvio said in a statement.
Encore Boston Harbor is excited to offer all of our guests free self-parking, seven days a week. For more information on transportation to the official hotel of the New England Patriots, please visit https://t.co/K1c48FRa4T. pic.twitter.com/1kvybMvBtq
— Encore Boston Harbor (@EncoreResortBH) October 4, 2019
The casino had started to offer free parking on weekdays.
At the time of its opening in June, casino-goers were urged to take public transportation, ferries and shuttles instead of driving. So far there have not been any major traffic issues around the casino.
