Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, Everett News

EVERETT (CBS) – The Encore Boston Harbor is now offering free self-parking seven days a week for all guests. The new policy at the Everett hotel and casino took effect Friday.

Previously, the cost to use the self-parking garage was $22 for up to 6 hours, and $42 for 24 hours.

“Free self-parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by all of our guests,” Encore Boston Harbor president Robert DeSalvio said in a statement.

The casino had started to offer free parking on weekdays.

At the time of its opening in June, casino-goers were urged to take public transportation, ferries and shuttles instead of driving. So far there have not been any major traffic issues around the casino.

