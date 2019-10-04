



BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Emerson College sophomore Daniel Hollis, who died Wednesday after a weekend assault in Allston, is asking for privacy as they mourn his loss.

“Hard to ignore due to his height and strawberry-blonde hair, it was his infectious smile and dazzling blue eyes that danced with just a bit of mischief that pulled you in. To put it simply, Dan loved life and wanted others to share in his happiness. He often quoted his favorite artist Travis Scott in saying, ‘I want people to have the best time ever. Especially if they’re around me,'” wrote Jen Kelly on behalf of the Hollis family.

According to his family, the Hopedale High School graduate was leaving a party early Saturday morning with his friends when a group of young men confronted them and got into a scuffle on Park Vale Avenue in Brighton.

When police arrived, they found Hollis on the ground suffering from a head injury. He had surgery for a blood clot on his brain, but he died Wednesday. There have been no arrests in the case but police are now calling Hollis a homicide victim.

Hollis was studying marketing communications and was on the men’s lacrosse team at Emerson.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the fact that Dan’s choice to be an organ donor saved the lives of three people on Thursday. We pray for a speedy recovery and long, prosperous life for the recipients and their families. May they use his gift to make the world a better place,” Kelly wrote.

The full statement is available on the family’s website.