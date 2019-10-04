BOSTON– WBZ-TV found the good Samaritan who helped an elderly British couple who were separated by confusion on the subway.
Last week, WBZ-TV reported the story of Marion and Peter Woodhouse, who were visiting Boston from London and traveling on the MBTA when Marion accidentally got on the wrong train, leaving Peter at Government Center.
Peter was beside himself because Marion has Parkinson’s Disease, uses a walker and is not always steady on her feet.
After arriving at Lechmere station, Marion hit the streets looking for a cab back to their hotel, but there were none to be found. That’s when she asked a stranger for help.
That stranger was Courtney Webster. Webster called an Uber for Marion and wouldn’t take a dime to pay for it.
“She said, the next time someone needs help in London, I have to pass on the help she had given me,” Marion recalled. That’s just what Marion intends to do.
Webster got in touch with WBZ-TV after our story aired, and we connected her with the Woodhouses. They told WBZ-TV they had a lovely chat and the couple invited Webster to visit.
You must log in to post a comment.