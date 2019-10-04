MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — Unsanitary conditions at a kennel facility in Middleboro prompted animal control officers to remove two dozen animals from the property. Dogs, birds, a donkey, and even a peacock were removed from the home.

“Dangerous conditions. Very high ammonia. The dogs were reported to have had low oxygen levels due to that. These dogs were stuck in these conditions for a long time,” Animal Rescue League Law Enforcement Officer Paul Parlon said.

Police said they received several anonymous tips concerned about the conditions of the animals at the kennel. The owner handed the animals over willingly.

“You have that many animals onboard it’s completely overwhelming. It was overwhelming for us to take them. It had to be overwhelming for him,” Parlon said. “These dogs will keep getting vet care, but they’ve been doing very well since they got here.”

Investigators said the animals they seized were not severely injured but were not in good condition. The operation took 12 hours.

“It mostly in regards to the unsanitary conditions in the environment they were living in as far as the neglect goes. It’s difficult to say long-lasting effect of such conditions,” Middleboro Animal Control Officer Kelly Jarabek said.

Police were called to this kennel back in June and told the owner to make conditions cleaner for the animals.

There are still 20 animals inside because they are in better condition.

No charges have been filed against the owner and the kennel is still allowed to operate.