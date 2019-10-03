WORCESTER (CBS) – A woman was found stabbed to death in her bedroom in Worcester and now police are looking for help tracking down a man they want to talk to in their investigation.
The 34-year-old woman was discovered in a home on Lapierre Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.
There have been no arrests, but Worcester Police want to speak with 34-year-old Thomas Bergstrom of Worcester about the incident.
“Around 10:30 I heard yelling,” witness Eric Pitts told WBZ-TV. “Basically, ‘did you see where they guy went? Did anyone see someone with a knife?'”
Pitts said the person yelling continued down the street and came back with police. He said police searched the area for hours after.
Police were seen still searching the area inside and outside the home for evidence around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
In an unrelated case, Bergstrom was arrested in January and charged with two counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a woman accused him of raping her at knife-point on Christmas Eve. He is due in court for these charges on October 30.
No further information has been released at this point in the investigation.
