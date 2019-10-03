Hurley's Picks: It's Unhealthy To Play The Dolphins, And It's Wasteful To Talk 16-0The Week 5 NFL Picks include a solid theory about why facing the Dolphins is bad for your health, and some reasons why 16-0 talk is a waste of time.

Here's How Mike Nugent's Stats Compare To Stephen Gostkowski'sStatistically, here's a look at how Nugent and Gostkowski compare over the past five seasons as well as over the course of their careers.

Report: Patriots Sign Kicker Mike NugentThe Patriots have found their next kicker.

Patriots Reportedly Welcoming YouTube Trick Shot Kicker Josh Gable In For WorkoutThere's a long list of names for the Patriots' potential next kicker. Only one of those names is totally sweet: Josh Gable.

Boston Bruins Name Probation Officer, Bartender Todd Angilly As Their Official Anthem SingerThe Bruins have named the official successor to fan favorite Rene Rancourt.