BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins have named the official successor to fan favorite Rene Rancourt. The team announced Thursday that Todd Angilly will become their anthem singer after making a strong impression with his performances last season.
Angilly is a Warwick, Rhode Island native now living in Lynnfield. He works as a probation officer and as a TD Garden bartender during Bruins and Celtics home games.
.@todd_angilly is officially taking the reins as the #NHLBruins anthem singer.
Take a look back to when #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster, followed him around @tdgarden last spring: pic.twitter.com/SBTsNR8zov
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2019
The 44-year-old is a trained opera singer, and first sang the national anthem at TD Garden in 2017 when the previously scheduled anthem singer couldn’t make it. Following the retirement of the fist-pumping Rancourt, Angilly was one of the finalists chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at home games last season.
Angilly sang the anthem before 16 Bruins games last season, and was the performer for home games during the NHL playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. He’s slated to sing at 80% of Bruins home games this season.
The Bruins start their season Thursday night in Dallas.
