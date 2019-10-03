BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for help finding the people involved in the fight that eventually led to the death of Emerson College student Daniel Hollis.
According to his family, the 20-year-old sophomore was leaving a party early Saturday morning with his friends when a group of young men confronted them and got into a scuffle on Park Vale Avenue in Brighton.
When police arrived, they found Hollis on the ground suffering from a head injury. He had surgery for a blood clot on his brain, but he died Wednesday. There have been no arrests in the case.
“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said in a statement Thursday, shortly before Emerson College held an afternoon vigil for Hollis.
Hollis was a marketing communications major and a goalie on Emerson’s lacrosse team. He was from Mendon and graduated from Hopedale High School.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.
