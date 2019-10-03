'Expect Tom Brady To Stomp Them Out,' Says CBS Philadelphia's Don BellCBS Philadelphia sports anchor Don Bell sees Tom Brady and the Patriots rolling over the Redskins in their Week 5 matchup.

Sunday Could Be Another Historic Day For Tom BradyThis weekend could -- and should -- be a lot more enjoyable for everybody involved with that Patriots offense, and it could be yet another historic afternoon for the 42-year-old quarterback.

Hurley's Picks: It's Unhealthy To Play The Dolphins, And It's Wasteful To Talk 16-0The Week 5 NFL Picks include a solid theory about why facing the Dolphins is bad for your health, and some reasons why 16-0 talk is a waste of time.

Here's How Mike Nugent's Stats Compare To Stephen Gostkowski'sStatistically, here's a look at how Nugent and Gostkowski compare over the past five seasons as well as over the course of their careers.

Report: Patriots Sign Kicker Mike NugentThe Patriots have found their next kicker.