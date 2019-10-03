In the video above, check out Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the Great 8 restaurants in Cambridge – serving any cuisine. Below are the city’s top Thai spots ranked by Hoodline.
(Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Mae Asian Eatery
Topping the list is Mae Asian Eatery. Located at 781 Main St. The Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Similans
Next up is East Cambridge’s The Similans, situated at 145 First St. With four stars out of 511 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pai kin Kao
Cambridgeport’s Pai kin Kao, located at 80 River St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot, which offers ramen and noodles, four stars out of 49 reviews.
4. 9Zaab
9Zaab, a Thai spot in East Cambridge, is another go-to, with four stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 569 Cambridge St. to see for yourself.
