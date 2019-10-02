



In the video above, watch Jayden and Breana Pitts meet the Celtics Green Team

(MARE) – Jayden is a lovable girl of Caucasian descent. She loves to help her foster mother in the kitchen preparing food. She also loves to ride her bike, arts and crafts, making slime, swimming and going to amusement parks.

She does well with one on one attention. In her foster home she is the youngest. She has 2 teen foster brothers in her home who she looks up to as role models and for guidance. This works well in her foster family as there is no competition with these older brothers for attention. She especially needs one on one attention in the morning when getting up, getting dressed and getting herself ready for school.

Jayden is loving, caring and determined but is also cautious of others. Jayden loves Grits and mint pistachio and chocolate chip ice cream.

Legally freed for adoption, Jayden will need one-on-one attention by her new family. This could be a 2 parent family or a single parent family with no other children in the home or much older children in the home. She will need a neighborhood with other children in which to play and interact. Jayden has older siblings in foster care and in adoptive families in Western Massachusetts with whom she will need to maintain contact.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.