



BOSTON (CBS) — No matter how much you pore through all the stats from the previous week, we could all use a little help with our fantasy football roster. So each week, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche will deliver you a 4-pack of fantasy football advice.

Here are his picks for Week 5, including a sure-thing on defense!

Must Start: Christian McCaffrey vs. Jacksonville

He’s been outstanding through the first four games of the season carrying the Panthers offensive workload with Cam Newton downed by a foot injury. The former Stanford star has played an amazing 272 of Carolina’s 277 offensive plays. He’s averaging 103 yards and a TD per game on the ground while hauling in an average of six catches for 55 yards per game. Keep riding him while he’s healthy and hot.

Stay Away: Austin Hooper @ Houston

Hooper is coming off his best game of the season when he was targeted 11 times by Matt Ryan, notching nine receptions for 130 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Titans. However, the Texans defense has dominated the tight end matchup this season. In four games, Houston has given up just 12 catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends!

Worth The Risk: Adam Thielen @ New York Giants

The Vikings WR hasn’t been consistent on connecting with Kirk Cousins, and last week hit a low point with just two catches for six yards in Minnesota’s 16-6 loss to the Bears. This week, Thielen has a good matchup as the Giants defense is giving up an average of 213 yards per game to wide receivers, along with six touchdowns over the first four games. Look for Cousins to feed Thielen early and often this week.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense @ Washington

This is almost too good of a matchup on paper to pull the trigger on. Last week, with Case Keenan and Dwayne Haskins at QB, the Redskins averaged just eight yards per completion, got picked four times and sacked three times. We’ve seen what the Patriots have done in the first month. This is an easy no-brainer.