BOSTON (CBS)- Many parents cherish reading their child a bedtime story, but does it matter whether that story comes from a real book or from a tablet? A new study from the University of Michigan says “yes”.
Researchers observed dozens of mothers and fathers read aloud from a print book and a tablet book to their 2 and 3 year old children.
When parents read the digital books, the kids were more likely to interrupt, grab the tablet from their parents, close the tablet, or try to obstruct their view, often causing parents to exert more control over their child, reduce social interaction.
And while the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents watch digital devices with their young children, at least when it comes to reading aloud, digital books could be more challenging and less rewarding than traditional books.
