BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s season appears to be over.
The Patriots have placed the kicker on injured reserve, as first reported by The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the team expects him to be ready for the 2020 season.
Gostkowski, 35, has missed four PATs this season, and one field goal.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots were bringing in free-agent kickers for workouts. Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about that report but offered little in the way of a response, other than indicating that the workouts were not intended to provide competition for the veteran Gostkowski.
After a shaky preseason, Gostkowski went 4-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs in the season-opening win vs. Pittsburgh. But he missed a 48-yard field goal along with two PATs the following week in Miami, before missing a PAT in each of the past two games.
Since being drafted by the Patriots in 2006, Gostkowski has missed time just once before, when he suffered a torn quadriceps muscle and was limited to just eight games.
