BOSTON (CBS) — The injuries are piling up for the New England Patriots.
On the same day when they placed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, a pair of key players — wide receiver Josh Gordon and safety Patrick Chung — were added to the injury report.
Both Gordon and Chung were among seven Patriots players listed as limited participants for Wednesday’s practice, as the team prepares to face the Redskins in Washington on Sunday. Gordon was listed with a knee injury, while Chung was listed with a heel injury.
Here’s the full list of players limited by injuries on Wednesday.
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel
S Nate Ebner, Groin
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Josh Gordon, KNee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder
WR/ST Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring
Defensive lineman Michael Bennett was also listed on the report with a shoulder ailment, but he was a full participant on Wednesday.
Gordon has caught 14 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown this season.
