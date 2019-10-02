Comments
BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A moose managed to get itself into a Bedford, New Hampshire swimming pool Tuesday evening. Video shared by the state’s fish and game department showed the young bull climbing out of the pool.
“The moose was unable to get himself out after several hours as the pool had no stairs,” the department wrote on Facebook.
State biologists and local conservation officers put a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxed him out.
Experts say moose breeding season is starting to ram up and “bulls are on the move looking for mates.”
The moose managed to get back to the woods safely.
