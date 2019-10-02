MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a loaded gun at another driver during a road rage confrontation.
Around 8:30 p.m., a man called police to report that he was driving north on Interstate 293 in Manchester when he saw another car tailgating him. The driver told officers he switched lanes several times in an effort to “shake the guy,” but each time the suspect also switched lanes and tailgated him again.
The drivers both exited I-293 at Exit 4, and the victim drove into the left lane. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cory Faria of Derry, got into the right lane so the two were stopped next to each other.
Manchester Police said the victim yelled to Faria to ask why he was driving that way.
“That’s when he heard a pistol slide racking, when he looked back he saw a silver handgun pointed across the passenger seat at him,” said Manchester Police.
When the light turned green both cars turned right, even though Faria was in the left turn only lane. Police said that when the victim threatened to call police, Faria jumped out of his car and ran. He was later found in a Burger King parking lot.
Police found Faria was in possession of a loaded gun.
Faria is charged with criminal threatening. He was released on personal recognizance bail, a decision Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said he does not agree with.
“This is a man suspected of pointing a loaded gun at someone on a busy city road, if that’s not a danger to the public I don’t know what is, yet he is released on PR Bail. This is another example of how bail reform is negatively impacting our city,” Capano said.
