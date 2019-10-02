ST. LOUIS (CBS) – This will take a little of the sting out of the Boston Bruins heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has been fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease, was surprised with a championship ring of her own from the team Tuesday. The Blues also had her name added to their rings.
A special gift from her boys – thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb
— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019
Laila inspired the team during their playoff run last season, and with her doctor’s approval, the Blues brought her to Boston for Game 7.
She was able to celebrate on ice with the rest of the team, and gave the Stanley Cup a kiss.
