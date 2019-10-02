Laila Anderson, Inspirational St. Louis Blues Superfan, Gets Stanley Cup RingLaila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has been fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease, now has a Stanley Cup ring.

It Sure Seems Like Brock Holt Just Said Goodbye To BostonIt looks like the Red Sox will be parting ways with a fan favorite this winter, as Brock Holt basically said goodbye to Boston with a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post.

Help Is On The Way: Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Returns From SuspensionThe Patriots haven't gotten much from their tight ends over the first four weeks of the season. But some help is on the way, with Benjamin Watson rejoining the team following his four-game suspension.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jameis Winston Now A QB1?The Buccaneers quarterback has started to put up massive numbers under the tutelage of Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich.

David Krejci Isn't Sure If He'll Play In Bruins Season OpenerThere's still a chance David Krejci will be in the Bruins lineup when they open their season Thursday night in Dallas. But it's looking less likely just two days out.