BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy was an absolute force for the New England defense in the Patriots 16-10 win over Buffalo on Sunday. The NFL rewarded him for his monster game on Wednesday, naming him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Van Noy led the Patriots with eight tackles, two sacks, three QB hits and two forced fumbles in Sunday’s defensive battle in Buffalo. He also had his fingerprints all over Jamie Collins’ game-sealing interception, putting a hit on Bills quarterback Matt Barkley and forcing him to make an errant throw that Collins plucked out of the air.
In his three games this season, Van Noy has 12 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
This is the first NFL award of Van Noy’s career, and New England’s first AFC Defensive Player of the Week since Dont’a Hightower brought home the honor in Week 6 of the 2016 season. It marks the second consecutive week that a Patriots player has been honored by the NFL. Rookie punter Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Week 3 vs. the New York Jets.
