Kyle Van Noy Named AFC Defensive Player Of Week After Monster Game Vs. BillsKyle Van Noy was an absolute force for the New England defense in the Patriots 16-10 win over Buffalo on Sunday. The NFL rewarded him for his monster game on Wednesday, naming him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back Safety Jordan RichardsThe New England Patriots and Jordan Richards are reuniting. The Patriots are reportedly bringing back the safety, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Laila Anderson, Inspirational St. Louis Blues Superfan, Gets Stanley Cup RingLaila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has been fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease, now has a Stanley Cup ring.

It Sure Seems Like Brock Holt Just Said Goodbye To BostonIt looks like the Red Sox will be parting ways with a fan favorite this winter, as Brock Holt basically said goodbye to Boston with a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post.

Help Is On The Way: Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Returns From SuspensionThe Patriots haven't gotten much from their tight ends over the first four weeks of the season. But some help is on the way, with Benjamin Watson rejoining the team following his four-game suspension.