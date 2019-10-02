BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Forever 21 said on Sunday it had filed for bankruptcy and would be closing up to 178 of its locations. Now it looks like three of the teen clothing retailer’s stores in Boston are closing.
Bankruptcy court documents filed on Tuesday include a “store closing list.” Appearing on that list are all three of Boston’s Forever 21 locations on Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing and the South Bay Center.
Forever 21 Store Closing List (PDF)
Forever 21 has been a victim of rapidly changing shopping tastes among teens who are increasingly turning away from malls and heading to trendy online sites. It was founded in 1984 and, along with other fast-fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s.
There will still be Forever 21 locations in the Natick Mall, Burlington Mall, Solmon Pond Mall, Square One Mall, South Shore Plaza, Northshore Mall and Auburn Mall for now.
