Patrice Bergeron Presents Yet Another Reason Why He Should Be PresidentWithout a doubt, bringing back the simplicity of those jerseys worn by the Bruins from the '70s through the mid-'90s would be a fantastic way of honoring the past while also presenting a different look.

Report: Patriots Working Out Free-Agent Kickers Amid Stephen Gostkowski's StrugglesStephen Gostkowksi is the fourth-most accurate field goal kicker of all time. But with four missed PATs, plus a missed field goal through four games this year, the veteran kicker is off to a rough start in 2019.

Kyle Van Noy Named AFC Defensive Player Of Week After Monster Game Vs. BillsKyle Van Noy was an absolute force for the New England defense in the Patriots 16-10 win over Buffalo on Sunday. The NFL rewarded him for his monster game on Wednesday, naming him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back Safety Jordan RichardsThe New England Patriots and Jordan Richards are reuniting. The Patriots are reportedly bringing back the safety, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Laila Anderson, Inspirational St. Louis Blues Superfan, Gets Stanley Cup RingLaila Anderson, the 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan who has been fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease, now has a Stanley Cup ring.