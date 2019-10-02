WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS) — A World War II-era plane crashed at Bradley Airport Wednesday morning. The airport was closed as fire and rescue crews responded.
“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport tweeted. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway.”
The FAA said a vintage Boeing B-17 crashed while trying to land on a runway at about 10 a.m. The agency added that it is a civilian aircraft, not flown by the military. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.
Photos on social media showed thick black smoke from the crash above the airport. A ground stop was in effect as of 10:30 a.m.
The Collings Foundation is based in Stow, Massachusetts and focuses on automobile and aviation history. The foundation’s “Wings Of Freedom” Tour, offering flights on vintage bomber planes to the public, came to Bradley Airport on Monday and was scheduled to last through Thursday.
Bradley is the second-largest airport in New England.
You must log in to post a comment.