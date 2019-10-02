Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An early morning water main break is causing problems in the North End.
It happened on Richmond Street between Hanover and North streets just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The water department said an 8-inch pipe broke and about a dozen customers are affected. They shut down the main and have been working to repair it.
The street will stay closed until the pipe and road are fixed.
Boston Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area and find alternative routes.
