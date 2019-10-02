



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Bernie Sanders has had a heart procedure for an artery blockage and his presidential campaign said the Vermont Senator is canceling events “until further notice.”

The campaign issued this brief statement Wednesday morning:

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders is running for the Democratic nomination for president for a second time, after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He is 78 years old.

A #BernieSanders staffer in #NH texts me: "for now events are cancelled until further notice and he'll be resting and taking it easy the next few days." #wbz #campaign2020 — Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbbenWBZ) October 2, 2019

According to the Associated Press, Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn’t mention any health concerns about the candidate.

Shakir said the “state of the campaign is strong” and he played up Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter.

Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.

