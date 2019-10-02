NATICK (CBS) – Another online retailer has set up shop in the Natick Mall. Amazon opened up its first 4-star store in the Boston area Wednesday morning.
The space is the fifth of its kind nationwide, featuring products from popular categories like devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys and more.
Everything in the store is rated 4 stars or higher by customers, a top seller or is trending on Amazon.com.
The first look inside the amazon 4-star store inside of the Natick Mall. @wbz pic.twitter.com/kndUt4s67r
Shoppers will also notice some of Amazon’s familiar features like “frequently bought together” and “most wished for” on display.
Prime customers will still get their special discounts inside the store. Amazon’s website notes that its physical stores may not be able to accept returns for certain items bought on Amazon.com
In August, Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts at the mall.
