



FOXBORO (CBS) – All it takes are willing hands, as hundreds of volunteers build a playground at a Foxboro school in a matter of hours, with some help from the New England Patriots. And for the first time, elementary school kids have a place to play.

It’s part of a project to help young people stay fit. They mixed cement, dug a mountain of mulch and did some heavy lifting all for a good cause, giving kids a safe place to play and a way to stay active, and they’re doing it all in just a day.

“We started at 7 in the morning and we’re here until probably 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Jose Aquino, a volunteer from United Healthcare.

The “instant” playground is a joint project between United Healthcare, a non-profit called Kaboom! and the New England Patriots at the Foxborough Regional Charter School.

Pat Patriot chipped in, so did the cheerleaders and a handful of very burly players. But it was about 200 volunteers that really got it done.

“As part of a health care company we’re helping people live healthier lives, and this is a chance to do that in a different way than we normally do,” said Shane, one of the volunteers.

“Awesome to have a team willing to take the day off to move some mulch, lots of mulch!” added Haya Alzaid. And now the elementary school here will have a playground.

“This is a big deal for us. We’ve been waiting for a couple of years to get a playground down here at our new elementary school building,” said Christiana Benson, the school’s principal.

“I think play is important for the kids, and this is a good volunteer opportunity and a good use of my time,” said parent Rick Prescott.

At the end of the day, the entire community was richer for the good work done here.

“It’s my first time volunteering, and it’s the best thing I’ve done all year,” said Salome Thuo, a parent of two children at the school.

This is the 10th year in a row the Patriots have joined the playground building effort which is part of United Healthcare’s “Do Good. Live Well” campaign.