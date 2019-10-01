BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts was ranked the most energy-efficient state in the U.S., according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. This is the ninth consecutive year that Mass. has received first place.
The scoring system analyzes state government, building regulations, Combined Heat and Power development, utilities, transportation, and appliance standards. Mass. received a 4.5 out of 50.
The state received a perfect score in the government, CHP, and utilities, highlighting tax incentives, new CHP installations and efficiency programs for energy customers.
Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement, “Through significant investments in energy efficiency and clean energy, including historic procurements of hydropower and offshore wind, our administration remains committed to building a clean energy future for the Commonwealth.”
Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito added, “Through the Commonwealth’s Leading by Example effort and a first-in-the-nation partnership with cities and towns, the Green Communities program, we are proud to work collaboratively with communities and across state government to reduce energy usage and costs.”
None of the three points were given to Mass. in the appliance standards category partly because the “2018 appliance efficiency bill (H.4737) passed the House unanimously but was cut in Conference Committee on July 30, 2018.”
Vermont and Rhode Island are tied for third, right behind California.
Wyoming and North Dakota were at the bottom of the list. Visit the ACEEE’s website for the full list and explanations.
