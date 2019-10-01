BOSTON (CBS) – A new payroll tax begins Tuesday in Massachusetts that will fund the state’s paid-leave program.
The new tax is designed to make sure if you need to take time off from work to take care of a new child or a sick family member you can still get paid.
Companies will be charged a 0.75 percent payroll tax.
Employees will be charged 38 cents for every $100 earned.
So how does that break down?
According to calculations by Raise Up Massachuetts, one of the groups that pushed for this paid leave, a person making minimum wage – $25,000 a year – would be charged a $1.82 a week or $95 a year.
For a person making $100,000 a year, they will pay $7.27 a week or $378 a year.
Workers can start using the fund in January 2021.
Companies that already offer paid leave can opt out, but only if what they offer is equal to or better than what the state offers.
