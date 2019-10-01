LYNN (CBS) – Lynn Classical High School parents are weighing in on a hot topic discussed at Monday night’s school committee meeting. Members are planning to vote in favor of a proposal to provide condoms, birth control and emergency contraception in the district’s high schools.

“The fact that our teen pregnancy rates are disproportionately high relative to the rest of the state means that’s something we really need to take a look at,” Lynn School Committee member Jared Nicholson said.

The recommendation was brought forth by the Lynn Community Health Center which works closely with all the schools.

“Last school year they said that there were 57 pregnancies of those seven or eight of them were a student’s second pregnancy under the age of eighteen,” Lynn School Committee member Michael Satterwhite said.

Right now school base health center can only prescribe to students what birth control to buy. The proposal would now allow students to access it at the school.

“Districts that currently have this program already intact have lower pregnancy rates,” Nicholson said.

Lynn senior Gianna Peredina likes the idea. “I think it’s a good option, it’s a good choice,” she said. “Not a lot of students are uncomfortable talking to their family members or local doctors. I think it’s a good way to help with prevention.”

Parents will have a chance to voice their concerns about the proposal during the next school committee meeting. There will be a 30 minute extended open mic before committee members cast votes.

“I don’t know about it being in the schools. I definitely think it should be accessible to them because I think they will do it one way or another,” parent Kim Teage said.

The vote will held on November 14th.