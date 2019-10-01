(CBS) – Is life really better by the beach? A new study suggests that living near the coast is linked to better mental health.
Researchers at the University of Exeter found that people living in low-earning households within 1 kilometer of England’s coastline had better mental health than those more than 50 kilometers away.
The experts say there’s growing evidence that being in a coastal environment might improve health and well-being.
“Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders,” study author Dr. Jo Garrett said in a statement. “When it comes to mental health, this ‘protective’ zone could play a useful role in helping to level the playing field between those on high and low income.”
Researchers said further study is needed to increase access to the coastline while also protecting the fragile environments of those areas.
