BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a new addition at the Franklin Park Zoo. A red panda cub born in July is expected to make his exhibit debut later this fall, but first he needs a name.
Zookeepers have narrowed it down to two options: “Gimli,” after the red-headed character from “Lord Of The Rings” or “Everest,” the highest peak in the Himalayas where red pandas live.
You can vote online on the zoo’s Facebook page. The winning name will be announced Friday afternoon.
This is the second cub for mom Fia, and the two have been bonding since birth. Red pandas are an endangered species that have been threatened by habitat loss.
