BOSTON (CBS) — There’s still a chance David Krejci will be in the Bruins lineup when they open their season Thursday night in Dallas. But it’s looking less likely just two days out.
Krejci was sporting a red non-contract jersey at Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, taking part in some team drills before leaving the ice when contract drills began.
The veteran centerman is still nursing a lower body injury that he suffered early in last Monday’s exhibition win over the Flyers. Krejci played just two shifts in that game before contact led to an awkward fall. He didn’t play again during Boston’s preseason slate.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has remained confident that Krejci would be able to play Thursday night in Dallas, but that is now in doubt with just one practice remaining before the team makes their way to Dallas. Krejci would likely have to get in a full-contact practice before he’s cleared for game action.
During his session with reporters at Tuesday’s media day, Bruins GM Don Sweeney said it was “possible” that Krejci could play on Thursday night against the Stars.
Par Lindholm skated in Krejci’s place on Boston’s second line again on Tuesday, centering Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman.
