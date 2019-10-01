BOSTON (CBS) – Family members of Emerson College sophomore Daniel Hollis say he is unlikely to survive after suffering brain injuries during a fight at a party on Saturday.
According to a website being updated by Hollis’ family, the Hopedale High School graduate was leaving a party early Saturday morning with his friends when they were confronted by another group.
“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” the family said. “He was brought to a local Boston hospital and was diagnosed with a blood clot on his brain requiring immediate surgery.”
Boston Police would only confirm that they responded to an assault and battery and that one person suffered life-threatening injuries. The fight happened outside a building on Park Vale Avenue in Allston.
Hollis, a marketing communications student at Emerson who is on the men’s lacrosse team, underwent initial surgery following the incident.
On Monday, Hollis’ family updated that despite the emergency surgery, the latest scans show “extensive and unrepairable damage” to large sections of his brain. Doctors told the family Hollis will not regain consciousness.
“Please continue to keep Dan in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you focus on the positive: his infectious smile, his goofy sense of humor, his love for music, hockey, lacrosse and most importantly his love for his friends and family,” Hollis’ family wrote. “The positive energy is making it to him and surrounding him with love while he is still with us.”
Boston Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the incident that left Hollis injured.
