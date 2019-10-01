Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jameis Winston Now A QB1?The Buccaneers quarterback has started to put up massive numbers under the tutelage of Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich.

David Krejci Skates In Non-Contact Jersey; Considered 'Possible' For Bruins OpenerThere's still a chance David Krejci will be in the Bruins lineup when they open their season Thursday night in Dallas. But it's looking less likely just two days out.

Febreze Celtics Ready For Their Fresh StartThe common theme for the Boston Celtics at their media day on Monday was simple. Everyone is looking forward to a "fresh start" after a disappointing season last year.

Andy Dalton Calls Out 'Filthy Brady' Audible During Monday Night FootballIn the middle of Monday night's Bengals-Steelers showdown, Andy Dalton barked out an audible that should get a chuckle out of Patriots fans -- and their quarterback.

Tom Brady Still Miffed About Performance In Buffalo, Wants More Out Of Patriots VeteransNew England is now 4-0 on the young season, but listening to Tom Brady talk about the game on Monday, you'd think the Patriots were 0-4.