BOSTON (CBS) — Brock Holt is a fan favorite in Boston, and one of the most professional players on the Red Sox. He does anything the team asks of him on the field, and anything anyone asks of him off of it.

But with Holt hitting free agency for the first time in his career, and the team adamant about cutting payroll for the 2020 season, it certainly seems like Holt’s days in Boston are over. His Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon won’t do anything to dispel those feelings.

“I am forever grateful for the past 7 years! It has been one hell of a ride!,” wrote Holt. “Don’t know what is next but I’m excited to find out. Until next time!”

That sure reads like a farewell to the place he’s called home for the last seven seasons.

Holt has come a long way from being a throw-in player in Boston’s 2012 trade with the Pirates for closer Joel Hanrahan. While Hanrahan appeared in only nine games for Boston, Holt became an integral part of the Boston bench. He played every position for the Red Sox except catcher during his time in Boston, winning two World Series rings. He was one of the few bright spots in their dismal 2015 season, earning a spot on the American League All-Star roster. He swung a gigantic bat in the ALDS in 2018, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in the postseason. The fact he did so in a 16-1 rout over the New York Yankees made the accomplishment all the better.

Then there is everything Holt did for the Boston community. He was one of the most active players away from the field, serving as the team’s Jimmy Fund Captain since 2015. And he made sure to connect with fans any chance he could. On Sunday night, after Boston’s season came to an end, Holt was outside Fenway Park handing out his bats to fans:

Brock Holt gave away all of his bats after Game 162 last night. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/SW777ieyNJ — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 30, 2019

All signs are point toward the Red Sox moving on from Holt. He will miss Boston, and Boston will certainly miss him back.