BOSTON (CBS) — The brother of the woman who jumped out of a car into oncoming traffic in Boston said she has a long road of recovery ahead. “She’s still in critical condition but stable. She went through surgery yesterday,” Leonardo Cano said Tuesday.
Police said 29-year-old Roselangie was hit by another car after she jumped out of a ride-share car in the O’Neill Tunnel Monday morning. She was rushed to Tufts Medical Center and her injuries have prevented her from communicating with her family.
“It came out from nowhere,” said Leonardo. “She’s been like stable, works. She doesn’t have any kids.”
He said the act is unexplained and out of character. “We did know that she was having some panic attacks, stuff…but other than that there was nothing out of normal I could see day-to-day.”
Roselangie was headed on a trip, Leonardo learned from police who game him her passport. “She was flying out yesterday and got misinformation on her flight time. So she was headed back here,” he said.
Her family is hoping she can eventually explain what happened.
“I hope she makes a full recovery. Expectations are good in the hospital.”
The woman driving Roselangie said she picked her up even though she did not have the Uber app because she seemed desperate to get home.
