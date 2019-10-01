By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — New Englanders may not have watched Monday Night Football this week, considering it featured the winless Bengals against the winless Steelers. No one would fault you for going to bed early or watching something else, because Andy Dalton vs. Mason Rudolph doesn’t shout “MUST SEE TV” to anyone, really.

But in the middle of the second quarter, Dalton barked out an audible that should draw a chuckle from Patriots fans.

Lining up near midfield, the veteran quarterback didn’t like what he saw from the Pittsburgh D. So he changed the play, calling out “Filthy Brady! Filthy Brady!” for all to hear.

Andy Dalton using “Filthy Brady!” as a check at the line. Knows ⁦@TomBrady⁩ isn’t watching I guess. pic.twitter.com/RDAOil9s80 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 1, 2019

Was Dalton referring to the quarterback in New England? It’s more probable than not, and kudos on an original audible call. “Filthy Brady” sounds so much better than yelling “OMAHA!” over and over (and over and over and over).

After the change at the line, Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a hand off for a five-yard gain. In true Bengals fashion, the drive ended with Dalton fumbling inside the red zone.

Brady must not have been watching on Monday night (and who can blame him?), because he hasn’t said anything about the audible on his Twitter account. The “Filthy Brady” audible was pretty much the only offensive highlight for Cincinnati on Monday night, as they managed just three points in a 27-3 loss.

The Patriots visit Cincinnati in Week 15, so we’ll have to wait a few months to see if Dalton tries to call the “Filthy Brady” against the New England defense.