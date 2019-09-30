WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — The University of Massachusetts Medical School and the Veterans Administration have announced plans to build a 53,000-square foot veterans outpatient clinic on campus.
The clinic in Worcester expected to open in 2021 will include 65 exam, consultation and procedure rooms, radiology, echocardiology, physical and occupational therapy facilities, a clinical lab and a pharmacy.
It will replace a VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System facility on Lincoln Street in Worcester.
Ryan Lilly, director of the VA New England Healthcare System, said the announcement comes after years of hard work and planning to meet the needs of veterans in and around Worcester County.
John Collins, chief executive officer and director of VA Central Western Massachusetts, says combining primary care and medical specialties in one facility will improve access and the coordination of care.
“This large-scale, state-of-the-art veteran health care and education facility will support a growing veteran population and train future providers to ensure exceptional health care for those who served,” Collins said in a statement. “The new clinic, by combining primary care and numerous medical specialties in one facility, will improve the coordination of care and access for the veterans we serve in Worcester County and the surrounding region, which has long experienced the largest growth needs.”
