BOSTON (CBS) – So far there have been more than 800 cases severe lung disease linked to vaping with a dozen deaths, but according to a new poll, many young people believe e-cigarettes are harmless.
The reports of lung injury began in July, but a poll of more than 4,000 adults conducted shortly thereafter, between July 9 and August 10, found more than 20-percent of 18-to-38 year-olds called vaping harmless and non-addictive.
Almost 30-percent said flavored e-cigarettes do less damage to the lungs than unflavored ones.
Pollsters also found that vaping was far more popular among millennials than older adults.
And even though 73-percent of parents say they have warned their children about the dangers of vaping, the use of e-cigarettes among teens continues to rise.
You must log in to post a comment.