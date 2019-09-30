ROWLEY (CBS) – The Rowley MBTA commuter rail station was shut down for about an hour Monday morning after a suspicious device was found on a platform there.
The device, a pressure cooker, was found unattended on a bench just after 6 a.m. The station and nearby homes on Depot Way were evacuated and the Transit Police bomb squad was called in. It was later determined to be harmless, according to Rowley Police. No one was hurt.
“Officers on-scene made note of a pile of discarded kitchen appliances and items on Depot Way. A neighbor reported seeing a pressure cooker with the other items on Sunday,” police said in a statement. “It is believed that someone took the item from the pile of discarded ‘free’ items and placed it on the bench.”
The station re-opened around 7:30 a.m. The MBTA said riders should expect delays on the Newburyport line during the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.