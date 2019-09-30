Revolution Clinch Playoff Berth For First Time Since 2015After opening the season with a 2-8-2 record, the Revolution have gone 9-2-10 to secure their first postseason berth since 2015.

Matthew Slater Scores First Career Touchdown Off Patriots Blocked Punt Vs. BillsMatthew Slater has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, but New England's special teams ace had never found the end zone. That changed Sunday in Buffalo.

Red Sox Walk Off With Wild 5-4 Win Over Orioles In Season FinaleThe Red Sox overcame a soaring home run robbery by Stevie Wilkerson to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in the regular season finale Sunday.

Patriots Defense Used Some Buffalo Trash Talk As MotivationIt's never wise to give the Patriots bulletin board material. Just ask Buffalo's Dion Dawkins.

Sean McDermott Upset That Jonathan Jones Wasn't Ejected For Helmet-To-Helmet HitAfter losing to the Patriots, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott made it clear that he's extremely miffed that New England cornerback Jonathan Jones was not ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked out Bills quarterback Josh Allen.