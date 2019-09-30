CBSN BostonWatch Now
ROWLEY (CBS) – The Rowley MBTA commuter rail station was shut down for about an hour Monday morning after a suspicious device was found on a platform there.

The device, a pressure cooker, was found unattended on a bench just after 6 a.m. The station and nearby homes on Depot Way were evacuated and the Transit Police bomb squad was called in. It was later determined to be harmless, according to Rowley Police. No one was hurt.

This pressure cooker was found on a bench outside the Rowley MBTA Commuter Rail station Monday morning. (Photo credit: Rowley Police Dept.)

“Officers on-scene made note of a pile of discarded kitchen appliances and items on Depot Way. A neighbor reported seeing a pressure cooker with the other items on Sunday,” police said in a statement. “It is believed that someone took the item from the pile of discarded ‘free’ items and placed it on the bench.”

Police said the pressure cooker was taken from this pile of discarded kitchen items on Depot Way and placed it on a bench at the station. (Photo credit: Rowley Police)

The station re-opened around 7:30 a.m. The MBTA said riders should expect delays on the Newburyport line during the investigation.

