



MANSFIELD (CBS) — Ronnie Stanovitch was severely burned last week in a huge fire at the Cannan Fuels Gas Station in Mansfield. “He’s my life. I’ve been with the man 20 something years,” his wife,

Debbie Stanovitch.

Ronnie, 64, had to be med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We were told anywhere from 75-to-85 percent of his body was burned. He was burned from the chest all the way down to his toes and hands,” nephew John Stanovitch said.

According to family, Ronnie was working on a car in the garage. As he was welding, it somehow ignited combustible materials in the station, which quickly engulfed into flames. Coworkers pulled him from the fire.

“You say ‘Wow, that took some bravery and he’s here today because of that,'” John said.

Ronnie is now heavily sedated in stable condition at MGH as his wife waits by the phone for constant updates. “Just think of what we have to go through, what he’s going through,” she said.

John said they are moved by the outpouring of love and support from the community which they desperately need. The family has set up a GoFundMe Page.

“It’s unbelievable, it brings a tear to your eye. It’s unreal how people come together financially and just in their prayers,” he said.

Ronnie has worked at the gas station for more than 30 years as a mechanic and very highly respected. He is described as a strong man with a big heart, who loves his family and his job.

“He’s the hardest working man. If you talk to anybody, they’ll say he never called in sick. I don’t think he ever had a sick day,” Debbie said.

Ronnie will undergo a second surgery on Tuesday.