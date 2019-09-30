Bill Belichick Defends Jonathan Jones After Hit On Josh Allen: 'Really Isn't Much You Can Tell Him To Do Differently'Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not quite agree with McDermott's assessment, and on his Monday morning conference call with reporters, Belichick said he agreed with the league's decision on the play.

Get Ready For A 'Modest' Increase In Red Sox Ticket PricesAfter a disappointing World Series followup, Red Sox fans can expect to pay more to see their team in 2020.

Sean McDermott Had A Rough Day And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsSean McDermott did not look like a head coach ready to really compete with the Patriots in the AFC East. Here's 100 reasons why, plus all of the leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 16-10 win.

What Does The Future Hold For Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez?Following a disappointing 2019 season, the Red Sox now face two big decisions with two of their best offensive players. Unfortunately for them, only one of those decisions is actually theirs to make.

Revolution Clinch Playoff Berth For First Time Since 2015After opening the season with a 2-8-2 record, the Revolution have gone 9-2-10 to secure their first postseason berth since 2015.