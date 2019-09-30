BOSTON (CBS) — After a disappointing World Series followup, Red Sox fans can expect to pay more to see their team in 2020.
In his lengthy chat with reporters at Fenway Park on Monday, team President Sam Kennedy hinted that an increase in ticket prices could be coming.
“I would anticipate another modest increase,” he said, adding that no final decision has been made just yet.
After winning it all last season, the team raised ticket prices for 2019 by an average of 2.5 percent. The last time the team didn’t raise ticket prices came back in 2015.
The news likely won’t sit well with fans, not after an 84-win season and especially not after the team announced Friday their desire to trim payroll next season. And that frustration will only grow if the Red Sox end up parting ways with both Mookie Betts (heading toward his final year of arbitration) and J.D. Martinez (who can opt out of his final three years with the team) this winter.
Kennedy said there is a way to keep both Betts and Martinez next season and keep the team’s payroll under $208 million — but it would be difficult. He added that the team would love to have Martinez back in the middle of their lineup, but he had no idea which way Martinez was leaning in his decision.
Kennedy also said that the Red Sox view Betts as a franchise player.
“I’ve said it many, many times, but we absolutely love Mookie Betts as a player and a person,” he said. “You hope he’s a guy that is here for the long term.”
