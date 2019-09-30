BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating why a woman got out of a ride service car in the middle of the O’Neill Tunnel during rush hour. She was hit by another car and suffered life-threatening injuries.
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. near Exit 23.
State Police said the 29-year-old woman was found injured in the middle of the road.
It is not yet known why the woman, who was a passenger in the 2012 Mazda CX9, got out of the car. She was rushed to Mass General Hospital after being struck.
The driver of the car that hit the woman and the driver of the ride service car both remained on scene.
Several lanes were closed in the aftermath of the incident but have since reopened. Significant traffic delays resulted.
No further details are currently available.
