Sean McDermott Had A Rough Day And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsSean McDermott did not look like a head coach ready to really compete with the Patriots in the AFC East. Here's 100 reasons why, plus all of the leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 16-10 win.

What Does The Future Hold For Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez?Following a disappointing 2019 season, the Red Sox now face two big decisions with two of their best offensive players. Unfortunately for them, only one of those decisions is actually theirs to make.

Revolution Clinch Playoff Berth For First Time Since 2015After opening the season with a 2-8-2 record, the Revolution have gone 9-2-10 to secure their first postseason berth since 2015.

Matthew Slater Scores First Career Touchdown Off Patriots Blocked Punt Vs. BillsMatthew Slater has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, but New England's special teams ace had never found the end zone. That changed Sunday in Buffalo.

Red Sox Walk Off With Wild 5-4 Win Over Orioles In Season FinaleThe Red Sox overcame a soaring home run robbery by Stevie Wilkerson to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in the regular season finale Sunday.