In the video above, see Phantom Gourmet’s favorite restaurants in Cambridge. Below, the most popular Japanese spots ranked by Hoodline.
CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Looking for a yummy Japanese meal? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Santouka
Topping the list is Santouka. Located at 1 Bow St. near Harvard Square, the spot to score ramen and more is the most popular Japanese restaurant in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 1,158 reviews on Yelp.
2. Tampopo
Next up is Tampopo, situated at 1815 Massachusetts Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sakana
Cambridge’s Sakana, located at 983 Massachusetts Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews.
4. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, a Japanese and Asian fusion spot that offers barbecue and more in West Cambridge, is another go-to, with four stars out of 314 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16-18 Eliot St., Floor 2 to see for yourself.
