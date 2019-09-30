Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – Columbia Gas set up a pop-up claims center on Monday to help residents and businesses forced out by a gas leak in Lawrence on Friday.
A spokesman for Columbia Gas said gas has been completely restored to everyone impacted by last week’s leak. He said 150 units were affected.
The utility was asking customers to return home this weekend so crews could go door-to-door for safety checks and re-light natural gas appliances.
Given what they’ve experienced since last year’s explosions and leaks in the Merrimack Valley, some residents were admittedly a little hesitant to go back home.
For anyone affected Friday, the claims center is going to be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday. Residents can also call Columbia Gas’s claims hotline.
