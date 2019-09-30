Comments
HALIFAX (CBS) – Fire destroyed a restaurant at the Halifax Country Club overnight.
Flames broke out at Shanks restaurant around 11 p.m. Sunday which set off an automatic alarm.
By the time firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed as the fire was burning above the sprinkler system. It took them about an hour-and-a-half to put the flames out.
“We have a pretty long distance from the fire hydrant to here, we had another truck assist in shuttling water in,” said Halifax Fire Chief Jason Viveiros.
“I felt pretty down hearted about it. We built the thing 6,7 years ago. It was beautiful! It was a brand new restaurant,” building owner John Peck told WBZ-TV.
There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.
