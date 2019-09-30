BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have said since David Krejci left an exhibition game last week that their centerman would be good to go when the team drops the puck on the 2019 season Thursday night in Dallas. But as the season draws closer, and Krejci keeps missing practices, that statement doesn’t seem as set in stone.
Krejci was missing from Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, still dealing with the lower body injury he suffered a week ago against the Philadelphia Flyers. Krejci left after a first period collision, and hasn’t seen the ice since.
That is a bit of a problem, with Boston’s season opener just three days away.
Par Lindholm skated in Krejci’s spot on Boston’s second line at Monday’s practice, centering Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman. If Krejci can’t go Thursday, Bruce Cassidy would likely elevate Charlie Coyle from the third line to take Krejci’s spot.
Krejci had a healthy 2018-19 season, playing in 81 games last regular season and all 24 of Boston’s playoff games. He tied his career-high with 73 points during the regular season, adding 16 more in the playoffs.
