



SCITUATE (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a missing boater, his two young children and their disabled boat off the coast of Scituate early Monday morning.

The agency said 39-year-old Mike Ryan and his two sons, ages 5 and 6, left from Plymouth around 10 a.m. Sunday in a 20-foot Wellcraft on a trip to Provincetown. On the trip back, the boat broke down halfway between Plymouth and Provincetown. A relative called for help around 11 p.m. and the Coast Guard launched a large search using an airplane, helicopter and three small boats.

The helicopter crew found Ryan’s boat around 3:30 a.m. Monday about 12 miles off the coast of Scituate. It’s engine was dead.

A rescuer was lowered down from the helicopter to make sure it was exactly who they were looking for. The helicopter then stayed on the scene until a boat could reach the family and tow them and the boat back to shore just before 6:30 a.m. They are said to be ok.

.@USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod captured video this morning of the rescue of an overdue boater & his two sons east of Scituate, MA. Coast Guard STA Point Allerton took the family onto a 47-foot Motor Life Boat & towed the disabled boat back to shore. #SAR #BoatResponsibly pic.twitter.com/6sqFPISKTH — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2019

“The people were probably a little bit cold. But they did have jackets, life jackets and the safety gear required of them and that’s why they arrived here this morning in great shape,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer T.J. Malvesti told reporters.

“The big takeaway and the success of this mission, being able to find them, was the fact that somebody on land knew where they were, where they were going, what time they should have been home,” Malvesti said. “He did everything right, filing a float plan. His family knew where he was.”